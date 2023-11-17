Hello! Every time I open Vivaldi on my MacBook (2015 MacBook Pro, running Monterey) it requires me to accept the end user agreement and go through 2 different verifications.

Usually the verification takes so long I have to x-out and and force quit the app, then restart it to get Vivaldi to work.

It also takes FOREVER (up to a minute or more) to run after all that and frequently crashes.

How do I get it to just fricking work from startup? I'm at my wits end.