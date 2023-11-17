Vivaldi requires verification on startup every time
-
SophiaONeal
Hello! Every time I open Vivaldi on my MacBook (2015 MacBook Pro, running Monterey) it requires me to accept the end user agreement and go through 2 different verifications.
Usually the verification takes so long I have to x-out and and force quit the app, then restart it to get Vivaldi to work.
It also takes FOREVER (up to a minute or more) to run after all that and frequently crashes.
How do I get it to just fricking work from startup? I'm at my wits end.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Follow the Troubleshooting steps
If this is on Mail,
Try to remove and add the accounts again.
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps