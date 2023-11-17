calender; how get I empty left side
I somehow manage to have the left part of the calender panel (don't know whether or not that is the right wording) empty. Why is there no "X"? I had it empty becauce rtedundant info is confusing. So how do I achive this again?
opto-ergonimically the callender is a desaster.
DoctorG Ambassador
@michaa7 Perhaps you switched the Calendar Panel to Agenda view instead of Day or Week?
No, I didn't get the left part IS a tab and can be closed in the tab-bar.
solved
(But still don't get its "unergonimicy" :-)))) )