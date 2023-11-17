I do find it strange (or,..more like "Frustrating") that resizing one page affects ALL visible pages on all the other 4 opened Vivaldi-windows (but does not affect tabs inside ("behind") that same window...

CASE: For some of my activities I use 5 or more Vivaldi-windows open at a time to monitor a lot of different "stuff."

When I go to change a page's enlagement (with ''Ctrl, +/-'' or using slider) within a window, then no other tabs (ie. tabs "behind" active window) are affected by this particular change, but what happens instead is that all the OTHER windows are affected - and they also end up getting this same, identical enlargement/reduction in page-size!

.

I hope to get feedback on "wether or not this is actually the case" for everyone else (so I can rule out MS PowerToys "Fancy Zones" that I use /is active).

(Needless to say: I'd love to have the ability to adjust page-size individually because some web sites have tiny info (reading = if no glasses on my eyes > set scale to 130% ) while on on my #2 monitor I can view graphs spead out to 4 different Vivaldi-windows (picture "the ol' Win-logo" 2x2 windows fill the screen).