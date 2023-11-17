Possible to have _individual_ window resizing?
I do find it strange (or,..more like "Frustrating") that resizing one page affects ALL visible pages on all the other 4 opened Vivaldi-windows (but does not affect tabs inside ("behind") that same window...
CASE: For some of my activities I use 5 or more Vivaldi-windows open at a time to monitor a lot of different "stuff."
When I go to change a page's enlagement (with ''Ctrl, +/-'' or using slider) within a window, then no other tabs (ie. tabs "behind" active window) are affected by this particular change, but what happens instead is that all the OTHER windows are affected - and they also end up getting this same, identical enlargement/reduction in page-size!
I hope to get feedback on "wether or not this is actually the case" for everyone else (so I can rule out MS PowerToys "Fancy Zones" that I use /is active).
(Needless to say: I'd love to have the ability to adjust page-size individually because some web sites have tiny info (reading = if no glasses on my eyes > set scale to 130% ) while on on my #2 monitor I can view graphs spead out to 4 different Vivaldi-windows (picture "the ol' Win-logo" 2x2 windows fill the screen).
Pesala Ambassador
@Totto It is a known bug.
Previously, separate zoom settings for each tab were possible by, going to Settings, Webpages and enabling:Use Tab Zoom
Wait for a bug fix. Please tell us your OS and Vivaldi versions when reporting issues.
Edit your forum signature to add this essential information to save us asking or guessing.
Aha! Good 2 know,.. I guess.
PS. Signature-update = done
@Pesala Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) (64-biters)
Revisjon: 466bd0fb585dd560c1628c579ab8bee0e7174e68
OS: Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.2715)
JavaScript: V8 11.8.172.17