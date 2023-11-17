After Vivaldi implementation of unlimited horizontal tabs and workspaces I was very happy, Vivaldi was usable for me finaly. But there is one showstopper. I need use Vivaldi on different systems (different istalations of Windows 10) and there is problem:

-Vivaldi can't remember search engine, always persisting on default Yahoo search engine

-Vivaldi can't remember anything conected to cookies: I always have to set up many settings on every page (for example dark color theme on youtube) again and again, especially setting up gdpr is especially anoying.

After searching forums you are confronted with dissapointing information:

-Vivaldi is not portable (nor standalone version is)

-cookie database is encrypted, any data connected to cookies are not portable (not just passwords and extensions as mentions Vivaldi Help section)

-it's problem of chromium browser on which Vivaldi is based - so it's not possible to do something with it even in the future (this is my own assumption).

So my question is, do you know/can think of any workaroud?

the only things I can figure out right now are:

-use Vivaldi throug some virtualization system, vmware or so (but its overwhelming, in regard to system resources just for this one purpose)

-some sandbox system (sandboxie doesnt work though, I tried)

-change browser

What do you think, any ideas?

Thank you.