You can't use Vivaldi on different systems
-
After Vivaldi implementation of unlimited horizontal tabs and workspaces I was very happy, Vivaldi was usable for me finaly. But there is one showstopper. I need use Vivaldi on different systems (different istalations of Windows 10) and there is problem:
-Vivaldi can't remember search engine, always persisting on default Yahoo search engine
-Vivaldi can't remember anything conected to cookies: I always have to set up many settings on every page (for example dark color theme on youtube) again and again, especially setting up gdpr is especially anoying.
After searching forums you are confronted with dissapointing information:
-Vivaldi is not portable (nor standalone version is)
-cookie database is encrypted, any data connected to cookies are not portable (not just passwords and extensions as mentions Vivaldi Help section)
-it's problem of chromium browser on which Vivaldi is based - so it's not possible to do something with it even in the future (this is my own assumption).
So my question is, do you know/can think of any workaroud?
the only things I can figure out right now are:
-use Vivaldi throug some virtualization system, vmware or so (but its overwhelming, in regard to system resources just for this one purpose)
-some sandbox system (sandboxie doesnt work though, I tried)
-change browser
What do you think, any ideas?
Thank you.
-
@elfant said in You can't use Vivaldi on different systems:
Vivaldi can't remember search engine, always persisting on default Yahoo search engine
It actualy does, what default do you have in your search settings?
It can be some extensions that force a search setting instead of the one you expect. If you have any extension, try disabling them all and retry searching with anything else.
-
Hi,
I don't use any extensions.
Duck duck is my only choice.
Vivaldi won't remember it nor from standard instalation, from standard inst. with custom placed User data folder, neither from standalone version; I tryied all three.
Thank you for your reply.
-
@elfant Have you tried using sync? Most extensions and settings, bookmarks, notes and soon history will all sync across devices.