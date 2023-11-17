(BUG) Favicons are failing to load for system pages, websites, web shortcuts, search engines.
-
(BUG) Favicons are failing to load for system pages, websites, web shortcuts, search engines.
Long-time bug, not resolved yet. Esp on desktop versions.
Might have seen on linux months ago but common bug with vivaldi browsers.
Got any update but still same issue persists.
-
@LoneRanger12 Where are the icons missing? In tab bar? In Bookmarks? In search Settings → Engines? In Search field? Any example URLs to test?
-
@DoctorG Screenshots explains all. See white spots.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@LoneRanger12 These steps should clean the icon database:
Close Vivaldi, delete file
Faviconsin profile
$HOME/.config/vivaldi/Default/folder, visit sites.
-
@LoneRanger12 said in (BUG) Favicons are failing to load for system pages, websites, web shortcuts, search engines.:
@DoctorG Screenshots explains all. See white spots.
I see no favicons at ghacks in Firefox
-
@LoneRanger12 said in (BUG) Favicons are failing to load for system pages, websites, web shortcuts, search engines.:
(BUG) Favicons are failing to load for system pages, websites, web shortcuts, search engines.
I can not confirm this on Debian 12 KDE and Ubuntu 23 GNOME.
-
mib3berlin
@kurai
Hi, in Vivaldi I get one:
@LoneRanger12
Hi, did you ever do a Bing search?
I had no icon but after search with Bing it was added to the search engines.
-
@mib3berlin said in (BUG) Favicons are failing to load for system pages, websites, web shortcuts, search engines.:
Hi, in Vivaldi I get one:
Hmm... I see no favicons for ghacks in all my browsers (Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, Vivaldi).
-
@mib3berlin I see no favicons for GHacks web pages with Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44 & 6.5.3189.3 / Debian 12, Ubuntu 22, Windwos 11.
-
@kurai Yes, GHacks website has no HTML5 meta elements for icons in their source.
-
mib3berlin
@DoctorG
Hm strange, I test with Vivaldi 6.5.3189.3 again and get it on Opensuse Tumbleweed.
I can check Windows 11 later.
To be honest, I don't care about these icons, I read mostly the text of the page.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin this is also random. If I do a search on monday via bing and then by next monday if I dont any, there is no favicon. Instead vivaldi should adopt what aegis authenticator and keepass password manager has done by using key icons pack embedded within browser for each icons and favicons.
-