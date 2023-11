The white theme was burning my eyeballs.

Luckily I was able to find the settings gear button somewhere on the main page and switch it. The word was: Skin, not Theme. So yes.

I am here waiting out my time before I can use webmail, but the more I use the site, the more I settle in.

Here's hoping this place is worth it.

There are technical conversations I learn a lot from, even if they are outside my knowledge and above my level.

Thank you, everyone.