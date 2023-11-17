Dead bird screen on Gmail page
I have been patient and searched for answer all over forums, but the problem still persist. I have over two weeks following problem: every time I load
https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/I got dead bird screen.
Development console in browser shows nothing of any use.
Only extension I have installed is uBlock Origin which I believe is installed by default. Does not matter if I switch extension on or off. Same with
hardware accelerationoption. Only Youtube got better with crashes, but Gmail is still dead when changing acceleration option.
I have Ubuntu
22.04 LTS
No LSB modules are available. Distributor ID: Ubuntu Description: Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS Release: 22.04 Codename: jammy
and I Have
vivaldi-stableinstalled via
apt
user@computer:~$ vivaldi-stable --version Vivaldi 5.3.2679.61 stable
I appreciate any help.
DoctorG Ambassador
- Backup your Vivaldi profile folder .config/vivaldi/
- Update to version 6.4.3160.44
Dowes that help?