I have been patient and searched for answer all over forums, but the problem still persist. I have over two weeks following problem: every time I load https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/ I got dead bird screen.

Development console in browser shows nothing of any use.

Only extension I have installed is uBlock Origin which I believe is installed by default. Does not matter if I switch extension on or off. Same with hardware acceleration option. Only Youtube got better with crashes, but Gmail is still dead when changing acceleration option.

I have Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

No LSB modules are available. Distributor ID: Ubuntu Description: Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS Release: 22.04 Codename: jammy

and I Have vivaldi-stable installed via apt

user@computer:~$ vivaldi-stable --version Vivaldi 5.3.2679.61 stable

I appreciate any help.