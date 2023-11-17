Create and export an archive
Miyata1606
Hi,
is it possible to archive mails in an similar way as it is offered by outlook by means of outlook.pst-files.
I would like to bundle mails in a single archive and export it to the cloud. Currently I save and export each single mail as eml. Better would be the option to archive an complete folder in a seperate file allowing to handle it independently from the mail client.
Thanks for your attention
Exporting of emails is currently not possible, bug number VB-68026