Vivaldi Browser Issues
So I was trying to watch a YouTube video and it was defaulting to the Vivaldi browser with a green screen on the videos. I uninstalled the browser and YT now works fine.
Tried reinstalling Vivaldi and now it crashes after the initial config prompts. Tried force quit, reboot, all with no success.
23 P2 PPP v. 2.10
Any advice?
Welcome to the forum!
Sounds like a graphics driver issue to me. Check your hardware acceleration setting, see https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/#Disable_Hardware_Acceleration
I just realized this is in the Polestar category - sorry the hint may be very much not applicable... I have pinged someone to take a look at this thread
@tarngmyna I have been told that this is a known issue, so I assume that a fix is in work