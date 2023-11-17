Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I sync'd my browser but my iPad and iPhone says "Sync is Active" and has been sync'ing for over an hour. Is there something I'm doing wrong?
That's normal. Sync needs to be active to sync new bookmarks, pass words and tabs.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.