Show UI Hi, there is no show ui setting in Vivaldi, do you meant Toggle UI? Cheers, mib

Correct. The action is referred to as Show UI in the menu (Window -> ** Show UI**).

It has changed in the latest Stable; maybe before that. Perhaps you have modified your menus? I cannot reproduce the issue on Windows 10.

I have not made any changes to the menu. The issue occurs for me on both a Windows 11 and Windows 10 device.

Additional note: The issue does not occur when the tab bar is set to display at the top of the window. Any other position (left, right, or bottom) causes the issue.

Ah, I checked settings but it is in the Window menu, I rarely use menus in Vivaldi.

I cant reproduce this in Windows 11 23H2.

Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings. https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/ Cheers, mib

Issue also occurs in guest view when the tab bar is not at the top of the window.