Vivaldi Flatpak version
-
I just saw Vivaldi in Flatpak format on Flathub. Is it reliable to use or is it not officially supported by Vivaldi?
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@flokos That mentioned is a unoffical Flatpak for testing if it works correct.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
6.4.3160.44
Installed on Debian 12 KDE.
Unfortunately it does not use my previous profile at ~/.config/vivaldi/ but ~/.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/config/ ; ok, i see a Flatpak installs with its own config and cache folders. I have to fiddle out how to import config, perhaps Sync?
Does not play video at https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/media/html5-proprietary-media-on-linux/ ; //edit: Oh, now after restart it works
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Flatpak 6.4.3160.44 runs nice on Mint 21 "Victoria" Cinnamon.