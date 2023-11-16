I want to receive updates automatically, but I also value my attention and focus which get affected by having the "Restart Required" button pop up in top right of the screen since it's a task which I feel like I should do or plan for.

But I open and close Vivaldi numerous times per day so there isn't much point in me restarting manually.

So this button just ends up being something my mind needs to juggle and manually dismiss while trying to be productive with things that actually matter, which is just entirely a waste.