I sync'd everything from one laptop onto my other laptop. Then I closed the program by accident. I lost all the tabs/pages that sync'd from the other laptop.

Is there a way I can re-sync the laptops again? I tried to click on "Sync Everything" button again, but nothing happens. I don't see anything in history or bookmarks.

Seems like it is a one and done type thing? Unless I'm missing something, which is very likely, and I'm hoping!