Sync Everything Again?
xxTurtleToexx
I sync'd everything from one laptop onto my other laptop. Then I closed the program by accident. I lost all the tabs/pages that sync'd from the other laptop.
Is there a way I can re-sync the laptops again? I tried to click on "Sync Everything" button again, but nothing happens. I don't see anything in history or bookmarks.
Seems like it is a one and done type thing? Unless I'm missing something, which is very likely, and I'm hoping!
mib3berlin
@xxTurtleToexx
Hi, tabs, sessions and workspaces are not synced.
You can open tabs from the cloud icon top right in the tab bar.
You can start sync again, if all tabs are still there on laptop one then they appear on laptop two.
Make a backup of your profile of laptop one.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
Do this only if you know your encryption password, some user tend to forget this.
Open vivaldi://settings/sync/ and reset your remote data.
Start sync again on laptop one.
You are logged out on laptop two automatically, login again and start sync. Now all data from the server are download again.
xxTurtleToexx
Awesome, I can't believe I missed the cloud icon. That actually works better than syncing all the tabs I had open at once. That will allow me to open a tab up as I go instead of all at once.
Thanks for the reply and solving "my" problem!