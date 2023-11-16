@Smeeding2535 The built-in Vivaldi email client can use any valid address you already have. The provider storage for such email addresses resides with the provider, however, Vivaldi does not furnish online storage for anything but vivaldil.net webmail (5GB).

There are two completely different things here: Vivaldi built-in email client; and Vivaldi Webmail. They are unrelated.

I have a Vivaldi Webmail ([email protected]) account. I can access it on line or with any email client.

I also use Vivaldi built-in email client. I use it to access and manage six different email accounts with six different providers, including two different business domain mail accounts, one being my personal domain and one being a business with which I hold a franchise. It's the same as if I were using Windows Mail or Thunderbird, but it's built in to the browser, and I can see my email accounts while I am viewing a webpage. Further, it has its own local mail storage on my hard drive - a permanent record one of my businesses requires.

I hope this helps clarify things.