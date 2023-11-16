vivaldi contacts
Smeeding2535
my email address for all concerned is [email protected]
can i use the vivaldi browser contact with this email address, or are you going to try and insist i use [email protected]?????
Please edit your post to remove your legible email address. Obscure at least parts of it, as right now the entire internet can read it and send you spam or phishing emails. No one is going to "try and insist" you use any kind of email address.
Edit: nevermind, I fixed the email address.
@Smeeding2535 (Your account identity email, however, will be your vivaldi.net email address. That is not alterable by anyone, including administrators. When you are able to use a vivaldi.net webmail address, it will automatically be [email protected]. Changes aren't possible.)
@Ayespy thank you...b3
We have been in biz for 34 yrs with the same email address. we do not want to change. our email provider is runbox.com. can we use them and our 34 yr old email address with vivaldi mail? retraining 34 yrs of relationships to vivaldi.net is a hard sell.......
@Smeeding2535 The built-in Vivaldi email client can use any valid address you already have. The provider storage for such email addresses resides with the provider, however, Vivaldi does not furnish online storage for anything but vivaldil.net webmail (5GB).
There are two completely different things here: Vivaldi built-in email client; and Vivaldi Webmail. They are unrelated.
I have a Vivaldi Webmail ([email protected]) account. I can access it on line or with any email client.
I also use Vivaldi built-in email client. I use it to access and manage six different email accounts with six different providers, including two different business domain mail accounts, one being my personal domain and one being a business with which I hold a franchise. It's the same as if I were using Windows Mail or Thunderbird, but it's built in to the browser, and I can see my email accounts while I am viewing a webpage. Further, it has its own local mail storage on my hard drive - a permanent record one of my businesses requires.
I hope this helps clarify things.
on the far side of the vivaldi screen, i click the contact sign. the above was my endeavor to do a vivaldi copy capture and paste of what i am seeing. Basically it read your contact list is empty. underneath it says
"click the "+" button to add a new contact. then a line then name, email, always allow external content in emails, phone #, postal address, birthday, notes. WHERE IS THE + BUTTON? I would like to add just one contact so i could see what the contact page actually looks like. Under vivaldi help i asked, "How do i bring in one contact so i can see what the contact page looks like and i get NOTHING FOUND. Frustrating
@Smeeding2535 said in vivaldi contacts:
i see the copy and paste after i posted, but not before and you can see the + sign....it takes you nowhere!!!!
@Smeeding2535 I have multiple email accounts being managed in Vivaldi's built-in mail client, and so I have a contact list of some hundreds of contacts. When I click on the "+" button, a dialogue opens at the bottom of the contacts column in the contacts panel, where I can fill in a new contact. It looks to me as though you do not actually have any mail accounts set up in the mail client. Perhaps it is the case that if you have no mail account, you cannot add any contacts.
You are good! I just checked my settings, mail, mail accounts and all the boxes are filled, but in blue at the bottom, it says offline. Sorry i can't make a copy and paste of it. Maybe you are right and my mail account is not set up. Suggestions?????
If you have an actual email account set up, you can switch it to online. Is it the case that you have an email account (username, servers, etc.) set up?
@Ayespy in mail, under identity i have all filled out including signature, checked turn on imap logs in console, & turn on smtp logs in console
under servers
all looks good but at the bottom it says offline and update acct which does not seem to do anything I would say the server info filled itself in......
-
@Smeeding2535 maybe my passwords are wrong. They were filled in so i assumed they were correct.
And i have no idea for whom they want the password? Vivaldi, runbox, linux?
@Smeeding2535 ok just got verified.....needed email provider password...
Is this a vivaldi.net account or some other provider?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 said in vivaldi contacts:
"click the "+" button to add a new contact
That is broken in Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44 + 6.5.3189.3, a older bug.
@DoctorG It works here in 6.4.3160. Can you refer me to a bug number. I'd like to look at that.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ayespy Funny, was my own report VB-100117
DoctorG Ambassador
Unfortunately i was told, that Vivaldi Contacts scan own Vivaldi Mail database and adds contacts if vontacts list is empty, but, NO, it does not
Sad. i have really no idea to import contacts.
@DoctorG So I guess the deal is, empty contacts panel. I have never seen one of those. I use only IMAP in M3, so if I set up an account, the contacts panel fills with contacts. The only time I have ever seen an empty contacts panel is when a mail account has not been properly set up. I don't know if this is different for POP3. I have never used POP3 in Vivaldi Mail (M3).