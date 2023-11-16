reliable crash on hovering over the help menu
hello,
supposedly, apport has been sending crash reports in (do these reach vivaldi developers?) but I just click on Help and try mousing over the menu and it reliably crashes. running (the latest) vivaldi from the terminal (and probably circumventing apport) shows that it dumps core and this hopefully helpful message right before it crashes:
[1116/133951.705909:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found
@dols
What is "apport".
Vivaldi create crash reports on your system, check:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-linux/
One user report this in the forum but he/she had 1000 tabs open, nobody want to test this.
I gave up at 700 tabs and could not reproduce it.
If you can report this to the bug tracker with the crash logs.
Cheers, mib
apport: https://wiki.ubuntu.com/CrashReporting
it does appear that a certain number of tabs open trigger this, maybe per window. I might be able to narrow this down
edwardp Ambassador
https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Apport
It looks like any crash reports go to Ubuntu.
@edwardp
Ah, on Opensuse you have to send it, if you like.
I guess they get a lot of reports, thousands a day, how they can ever check this?
edwardp Ambassador
@dols What exactly is crashing? Vivaldi itself, or Linux (Ubuntu)?
Vivaldi is.
latest progress: I have reduced my open tabs to 4 out of 12 workspaces open with 340 tabs open, and the workspace with 191 tabs crashes with my reproducer. Workspaces with 10-20 tabs do not crash.
If it matters I have my Tab Bar positioned on the left with two-level Tab Stacking enabled
@dols
Hi, check my link about crash reports on Linux and report the crash.
Try to hibernate background tabs with the tab context menu.
How much memory take Vivaldi on your system and how much do you have?
Running 300+ tabs can easily take 10 or more GB of Ram.
I submitted a bug report with the crash dumps. Reducing the tabs to 150 stopped crashing one of the workspace windows when I tested it.
I have 16 GB of RAM, memory usage depends on how much I'm using it during the day. Background tab hibernation has helped reduce memory usage in the past. These crashes were happening before and after I fixed hardware acceleration detection and before I started using workspaces more.
thank you for your help
@dols
Hi again, please add the bug number here to follow up the report.
Cheers, mib
it's VB-101743 @mib3berlin