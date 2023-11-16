Right now if you click on a folder in the bookmark bar and move something like another bookmark folder or a bookmark, as soon as you let go of the click while having the mouse on the location you want the thing to be in, the folder dropdown closes.

With a few bookmarks and no subfolders, that isn't a problem because you're only a click away from the desired folder, but if you got folders and subfolders and subsubfolders and you want to reorganise entire sections of your bookmark hierarchy, it is very tedious to have to click back on each subfolder to get back to where you want.

TLDR : It would be cool to have the option to leave the bookmark bar folder dropdown open after moving something inside it.