Mail search only finds mails from years ago...
Hello,
as stated above, if i search in my emails the search only finds very old mails, not a single one from this year.
Am i missing some option or somewhat ?
Pretty sure it was working some (maybe longer) time before ?
only for clarification: you have newer mails?
perhaps your index database is broken/outdated but you can rebuild it. click in the left down corner at the mail envelope, at the upper right corner at the cog and second entry from botton starts the rebuild
Pesala Ambassador
@zhnujm Check out the buttons at the top of the mail list.
Thanks for the fast help, i tried rebuilding the search index now with no result, the buttons are checked correctly.
For example i got the email notification from this forum because of your posts.
Now i search for "vivaldi" and get results from 2022 and if i look closer there are also mails in the results that i dont think contain the string "vivaldi" at all....
mib3berlin
@zhnujm
Hi, it depends where you search, choose "All Messages", all buttons in "Show" should be enabled.
Yes of course.
Before search:
After search:
mib3berlin
@zhnujm
Hm, I can find newer mails but I can confirm the results include completely unrelated mails.
You can try to move the mail database file MailDB to a save place, it is in your profile folder.
Close Vivaldi, move the file,, start Vivaldi, rebuild the mail database.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
EDIT: I test this and it work for me.
Many thanks, deleting MailDB and rebuilding the mail database worked.
Also the wrong search hits are gone.
Can someone confirm if this will also work for POP3 accounts? I seem to remember early Vivaldi mail versions would re-index IMAP accounts but "forget" stored POP messages if you reset the database by manually deleting the file...
I'm not so worried now Vivaldi can import mail files, but potential data loss from a borked database used to concern me.
mib3berlin
@mossman
Hi, no idea about POP3, the database file does not contain mails but I am not sure what happen with a POP3 account.
I ask in the developer chat about this a few minutes ago, will report back here.
Cheers, mib
gmg Vivaldi Team
@mossman
This should work just fine. In any case you can always rename and revert on the odd case that it doesn't.
Good to know. Thanks.
I've never re-set my database because of this concern, so it's reassuring to know I can do this now.