I don't see the number of trackers and blocked ads
-
Vivadi desktop on Windows I don't see trackers and blocked ads.
And if I have activated block trackers and ads.
Greetings
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@cristobal19601 On Speed Dial page hit the cog wheel on the right, in the appearing panel activate "Privacy Statistics" ad close it
-
@cristobal19601
Hi, you have to enable it for the speed dial page (Default) or use the Shield icon in the address bar on a webpage.
vivaldi://settings/startpage/
Cheers, mib
-
Hello
DoctorG
and
mib3berlin
Everything is activated.
A few days ago it worked fine
But I reinstalled Windows.
and when reinstalling Vivaldi
I can no longer see tracker and ad blocking.
Could it be related to windows?
Does Vivaldi need any NET. franemwork?
or something else?
Thank you
-
@cristobal19601
Hm, not I am aware of but if you do a clean install of Vivaldi the ad blocker is disabled.
Does the shield icon show statistics?
-
mib3berlin
No, it does not show statistics.
and
The jammer is activated, yes
-
@cristobal19601
No idea what "Jammer" is.
Please make a screen shot of the dialogue, this is mine with default settings.
Try this in a guest window:
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
-
@cristobal19601 See for youtube
-
There are many people who experience the same thing as me.
I don't see blocked trackers and blocked ads, because it doesn't block anything.
It does not block anything on any web page.
When entering any web page it does not block anything.
And there is no solution?
-
@cristobal19601
Hi, this was one Year ago.
Please check which lists are enabled and updated in Settings > Privacy.
-
@cristobal19601 Do you have any extensions installed?
-
DoctorG
No, I don't have extensions.
Extensions 0.
In the Mozilla Firefox browser I have
uBloking Origin.
But in Vivaldi I like the Blocker
that you have installed.
Vivaldi's Blocker.
-
mib3berlin
I think it goes there
But I don't know what I should do?
I have tried everything
-
internet access limited by firewall? seems like it can't retrieve the files from the list sites
-
Thank you iAN CooG
But windows firewall and windows defender disabled.
And I don't have antivirus.
-
@cristobal19601 Connection blocked? If you hover a blocklist entry, you get the URL of such list, copy it and paste in address field and open. Does that work?
-
DoctorG
Thank you DoctorG
I have been blocked by an ad
but the trackers do not block them.
This is the first time I've seen it block something.
and the number comes out.
Do I do the same with the other sources, block lists, trackers and ads?
-
the problem is that the EasyPrivay and EasyList lists and the others
They are not updated, they are outdated, in the photo not recovered
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@cristobal19601 i guess you with a network setting, router filter, antivirus, firewall or something else on your system (VPN, Proxy) blocks downloads from https://downloads.vivaldi.com/…
Or your client IP is blocked by Cloudflare's Vivaldi server protection.
-
I don't know what the problem is
But the same thing happens to many people on the Vivaldi forum as it does to me.
I have Mozilla Firefox browser installed on Windows
And it doesn't give me problems.
I've given Vivaldi a chance.
But it doesn't work on Windows OS.
But I have a very old Apple MAC OS computer
And Vivaldi works very well
It doesn't give me any problems and I use it
as Default browser.
But on Windows OS I will have to uninstall it.
It does not work.
Greetings and thanks