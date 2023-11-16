Vivaldi Passwords menadzer problem
-
Hello, I have a problem, today I changed my password to the Vivaldi account because I forgot it. I had created an encryption key and I have it in a text file saved but it doesn't work, how can I recover these passwords because I have bookmarks, I have everything but I don't have the passwords
-
mib3berlin
@Neptunes
Hi, the key in the text file is not the encryption password, you need to choose the file in the sync dialogue.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/#Backup_Encryption_Key:~:text=Use the backup encryption key
Cheers, mib
-
so what this is EhAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGhAel0hKM7hXECYP5nm/IRs3IhAfET7UiqcbM6/YNKF4+C5t?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Neptunes A crypted key. We can not decode it.
-
@Neptunes Looks like a hash. Did you save that file yourself, what’s its name? If you didn’t save that file, it can’t be the password. Would be a stupid system if it saved your encryption password plaintext in a file.
-
so how can I recover these passwords?
-
@Neptunes The sync password should be the same of the vivaldi account, so you can probably reset that one. The encrypted key, if the stored file/hash don't work, can't be recovered. The only way is to reset the remote data, to force a new generation of an encrypted key paired with a new passphrase (better do that on a device where you already have stored data in local).
//EDIT: just noticed https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/forgotten-account-credentials/#Forgotten_Syncs_encryption_password
-
so when I changed the password to my Vivaldi account, I lost these passwords forever? this is brilliant
-
@Neptunes Shouldn't happen.. you should be able to always access with username+new password+encryption password... but if reset remote data for a new encryption password is done without having a local copy of data, they are gone, I fear.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/#Export_Passwords
-
i changed just password to my Vivaldi Account what type of file does this key have? i shere this type of file in my computer
-
@Neptunes Is that your backup encryption key file? You don't need to open it, you load it through the browser.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/#Use_the_backup_encryption_key
Edit: Looks like @mib3berlin already shared those instructions. Were you able to load the file through the UI?
-
I haven't been able to do it, I've tried and tried. I don't have this file. If I knew its extension, I would find it
-
@Neptunes Where did you copy this text from?
@Neptunes said in Vivaldi Passwords menadzer problem:
so what this is EhAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGhAel0hKM7hXECYP5nm/IRs3IhAfET7UiqcbM6/YNKF4+C5t?
That looks like the content of the backup file. It should be a
.txt.
-
EhAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGhAel0hKM7hXECYP5nm/IRs3IhAfET7UiqcbM6/YNKF4+C5t i tray use this 100x time and this is not work he is in text file
-
@Neptunes To be clear, you aren't trying to paste or type that text into the encryption password field, right? Because that won't work.
You are supposed to load the text file from the setting options like mentioned in the instructions on the help page.
-
-
@Neptunes Don't know what would cause the backup file to fail.
Did you reset your Vivaldi install on your computer at the same time as you reset your account password? Otherwise your passwords should still be saved on your computer.
What is the specific issue you are seeing with the saved passwords? Is it just blank under the passwords section of
vivaldi://settings/privacy/?
-
it simply does not have these saved passwords, it is empty so im not make synchronization
and the key doesn't work, I'll tell you what I did, I simply recovered my Vivaldi account after the password change procedure, I simply entered it, I don't remember the password, I copied this key and used it when I changed the computer. my computer had a breakdown today, I was logged out of my Vivaldi account, I didn't remember my password, so I used this link https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/id/userInfoView?lang=en I entered the username that was in the browser and I got the link, I clicked and I changed my password. if there is a way to recover these passwords, e.g. write an email to Vivaldi just give me email or page to write ticket
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Neptunes Read https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/registration-and-log-in-issues/ and if that does not help, scroll down and use "Send us a message" to contact Vivaldi support.