Add the tab stacking function to pinned tabs
-
bryanghaly
Add the tab stacking function to pinned tabs
Add the tab stacking function to pinned tabs
Add the tab stacking function to pinned tabs
Do it because I repeated myself.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@bryanghaly Select two or more pinned tabs, right-click to stack them.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@bryanghaly exists already. exists already. exists already.
if the feature Pesala explained is not what fulfils your needs, please explain precisely what is missing.
-
Pesala Ambassador
Drag and Drop to stack pinned tabs also works, but of course it is difficult due to the small size of the tabs.
In Settings, Tabs, Tab Stack Options, set the Stacking Drop Delay to Short to make it easier.
-