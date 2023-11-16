But isn't it enough that the browser displays a padlock instead of https?

There's not a lot of space in the omnibox.

If I were to dream, as an alternative to the padlock, I would prefer to highlight the secure connection with a dark green background in the address bar, mixed connection with a dark yellow background, and http with a dark red background. Plus, if the connection is established by tls1.3 - display an additional icon, and another one if the connection uses Encrypted Client Hello. You can replace pictograms with similar colour markers in the background: tls1.3 - purple background, and ECH - dark blue.

Of course, the user should be able to override the colours to their liking.