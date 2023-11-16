'New Private Window' Missing from Menu
-
The New Private Window option has disappeared from Vivaldi's menu. is this a known bug? I couldn't find any info about it
I've restarted both Vivaldi and my Mac, no luck.
-
OakdaleFTL
@marianohsn Your File Menu is very truncated... Had you customized it?
-
@OakdaleFTL Thank you for your reply. I didn't customize it beyond what's available in Preferences, neither have I installed any new extensions. The only extensions I use are the ones shown here, and even when turning these extensions off the problem persists. Do I need to reset Vivaldi to defaults? Or clean reinstall?
-
@marianohsn The preferences allow you to fully customize that menu, so something might have happened that accidentally removed the new private window option. If that is the case, then you should be able to add that option back.
Here is the help page for editing menus: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
Under
vivaldi://settings/appearance/:
- Select
Vivaldi Button Menufrom the
Menu Customizationdropdown
- In the
Contentpane on the left, expand the
Filesection with the dropdown arrow
- In the
Filter Commandstext box below the
Commandspane on the right, type the text "
private window"
- Then you should be able to expand the
Application Commandssection in the
Commandspane to see the
New Private Windowoption
- You can then drag it over to your desired position under the
Filesection in the
Contentpane
- Select
-
@marianohsn Looking at your picture, it looks like you have no windows open, is that correct? Could you check if the option is present when you have at least one window open?
There is a bug where the new private window option (and a few others) disappears from the menu bar on macOS when no windows are open. This bug was already fixed in the latest snapshot, I believe the fix was VB-100580 or VB-100645.
-
Thank you both. I checked the Menu Customizations and everything looks like default settings to me, I do not recall ever editing this menu.
I've checked if the Private Window option is available when a normal window is open and it does indeed, all the menu options seem to be there when a normal window is active:
It could be this bug @AltCode mentions. I've just updated from 6.4.3160.42 to 6.4.3160.44 and the problem persists. Is there any other version I should upgrade to?
-
@marianohsn There's no other stable version to upgrade to. Snapshots are a separate stream that can be installed side-by-side; the fix is currently only available there.
-
I see. Then I'll just wait for the next stable update which will hopefully fix this issue. Thank you all.