Tab Stacking WITHIN Tab Stacking?
MrsScrunkly
I know this sounds kind of insane, but I'd love the feature of being able to have tab stacks within tab stacks. I really like having a lot of tabs open at once, and being able to organise groups within groups would be really helpful for me.
Yeah I could just use bookmark folders, and I'm not expecting this one feature to be added just because of my desires, but is there any possible way I could do this with Vivaldi?
Pesala Ambassador
@MrsScrunkly Have you tried using Workspaces?
Well, it's not a bad idea. Maybe at a first glance, it looks a little overhelmed, but thinking it, yes, would be nice.
+1
MrsScrunkly
@Pesala Oh I'm a silly billy and forgot workspaces are a thing lol. Thanks.
I still think tab-tab stacking would be fun though
@MrsScrunkly hmmm...
treestyletabs
sidebery
MrsScrunkly
@ybjrepnfr are those extensions only available on Firefox?
@MrsScrunkly yes. for years some of us have been agitating here & pleading with devs [& also @jon ] to offer us a tst-type option for the tab-management choices. the only result, as ever, is oh, & it doesn't help at all that irritatingly some forum denizens "push back" & declare that they never use more than 0.005% of a tab at once, so they have no need for tst & ipso facto nobody else should need it either
mib3berlin
@MrsScrunkly @ybjrepnfr
There was a poll about how many tabs user use years ago, maybe @ybjrepnfr remember, and 8% of the user use more than 100 tabs.
No idea how many use more than 300 tabs.
I am not against more features but a tab-tab feature result only in some user use more tabs.
So we need a feature tab-tab-tab stacks, which result in ....
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin until vivaldi allows users to manage tabs efficiently like this...
pic
...& also restores the ability for users to block html5 canvas fingerprinting, it remains dead to me.
mib3berlin
@ybjrepnfr
Looks like horror to me, I test Floorp browser or what it called, kicked it after 10 minutes.
Stay tuned about this fingerprinting thingy.
Cheers, mib