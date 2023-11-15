Using ESC in web games
-
OS: Arch Linux DE: KDE Plasma 5.27.9; (appears both on X11 and Wayland) Vivaldi version: 6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
I've tried to play online FPS called Krunker and got the issue when pressed ESC to exit to the game's main menu, but the browser instead "exits the pointer lock". Pretty annoying as it breaks experience completely. Seems to be the issue of Vivaldi, because in Chromium everything works fine.. Any workarounds? Or maybe it could be fixed in future updates?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@VioTuro The broken pointer lock is a reported and confirmed bug in Vivaldi. No fix in progress yet.
Report was VB-92968 "Pointer Lock API does not work properly anymore" - Confirmed.
You need to use an other browser for gaming until Vivaldi Stable has got a fix.
-
@DoctorG Thank you so much for quick reply! And how will I know when it's fixed? Just by checking after every update?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@VioTuro said in Using ESC in web games:
And how will I know when it's fixed? Just by checking after every update?
The bug tracker is internal and not accessible for public. Just ask me from time to time.
Or visit https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/snapshots/ and check Snapshot's article the changelog at if bug VB-92968 was fixed.
-
@DoctorG Thank you!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@VioTuro Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Troubleshooting issues
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@VioTuro You are welcome.