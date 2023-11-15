Vivaldi – Polestar – Tidal – Video Playing Issue
How do I play my Tidal Videos on Polestar via Vivaldi or the Tidal app? When I try to connect to Tidal via Vivaldi browser it keeps sending me to the app on polestar which won't play videos! I've even tried tethering my phone to my Polestar, to use the Vivaldi app, I music but no video through the Vivaldi app. I have tried multiple workarounds besides this, including trying to download a video player, polestar rejects them/says they aren’t suitable! Nothing I've tried works on Polestar, my Tidal videos play fine on my TV’s, Computer, Cell Phones, just not in Polestar! And yes, I am stationary and not driving!
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
I don't know about PoleStar V version nor have Tidal account, but:
Follow the Troubleshooting steps
Also,
You would try using the site as Desktop version if that Vivaldi builds it too, some webs just run that way on mobile devices.
yes, I am stationary and not driving
I'm starting to think is something which was broken by AAOS (Android Automative OS) itself. Would be helpful to know: there are other apps which have working video playback on stationary car?
There seems to be a known video issue on Polestars, see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92565/vivaldi-browser-issues