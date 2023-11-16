Blurry images due to wrong display size?!
-
Hello, in the current Vivaldi version I experience the following problem:
Maps like OpenStreetMap get rendered very blurry, see this screen shot:
To track down the issue I opened a single map tile, like this one.
When displaying this 256x256 pixel tile in Vivaldi it is displayed bigger (272x272) than it should be. (Zoom is on 100%). Here is a screenshot comparing Vivaldi's rendering with a simple image viewer:
I think this bigger-than-1:1 rendering is causing the blurriness...
Can anybody reproduce this behavior (which I would consider as a bug)?
More information:
- Vivaldi 6.4.3160.42 / Chrome 118.0.5993.138 (Stable Channel)
- Arch Linux, KDE Plasma 5.27.9 / X11
- NVidia 535.129.03, Screen resolution 1920x1080
- Vivaldi started with default (i.e. empty) profile
- Vivaldi started without hw acceleration (
vivaldi --disable-gpu)
-
Given rhar maps are generally zoomable themselves independent of browser zoom level,, the first map being blurry could be just bad luck. The tile comparison may need to be investigated though.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@m-p-y What are you using for a display resolution?
I am using 1920x1080 (16:9) on a Samsung 22" LCD and on OpenStreetMap, the map displays very clear, no blurriness, without zooming in. Also on KDE, Plasma 5.27.9, current session is Wayland, using Vivaldi Snapshot 6.5.3189.3 with HW acceleration disabled in Settings.
-
@edwardp That's interesting. I also use 1920x1080 (added this info to the initial post, too) but with X11.
-
edwardp Ambassador
Looks fine here, this is from the current Vivaldi Snapshot (6.5.3189.3) with X11.
-
Thanks for the input.
I discovered now that I can work around the wrong display size of a tile (and so the blurry maps) by invoking vivaldi with
vivaldi --force-device-scale-factor=1. This however results in anti-aliased fonts in the submenus although anti-aliasing should be disabled (like in the menu row):
This is however a trade-off which with I can live at the moment.