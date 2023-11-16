Hello, in the current Vivaldi version I experience the following problem:

Maps like OpenStreetMap get rendered very blurry, see this screen shot:



To track down the issue I opened a single map tile, like this one.

When displaying this 256x256 pixel tile in Vivaldi it is displayed bigger (272x272) than it should be. (Zoom is on 100%). Here is a screenshot comparing Vivaldi's rendering with a simple image viewer:



I think this bigger-than-1:1 rendering is causing the blurriness...

Can anybody reproduce this behavior (which I would consider as a bug)?

More information: