Workspaces work well for various reasons but one major one is because you just delete a workspace that has a ton of tabs.. since they are all related.. e.g. "Buy TV Comparison" workspace

this is also similar to why extensions like One Tab are useful. Of course One Tab doesn't work with workspaces so you need to move tabs to a new window before using it.

But if you could add a feature like "Save Workspace" that would save the tabs in the workspace to an HTML page similar to what onetab has, and then have the ability to delete the workspace saved there from that page.. or reopen it (removing those tabs from the saved workspaces page - unless that saved workspace was locked).. that would be great.

note: I'm not asking about bookmarks, managing bookmarks is more involved.. one tab is just a scrollable list of groups of tabs. So I'm asking for a scrollable list of groups of saved workspaces.

ah and when you save the workspace, it should remove the workspace - so maybe a better term than "save" is needed". Like "keep workspace"