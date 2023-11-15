Ability to Save a Workspace to a page of "Saved Workspaces" (similar to One Tab)
Workspaces work well for various reasons but one major one is because you just delete a workspace that has a ton of tabs.. since they are all related.. e.g. "Buy TV Comparison" workspace
this is also similar to why extensions like One Tab are useful. Of course One Tab doesn't work with workspaces so you need to move tabs to a new window before using it.
But if you could add a feature like "Save Workspace" that would save the tabs in the workspace to an HTML page similar to what onetab has, and then have the ability to delete the workspace saved there from that page.. or reopen it (removing those tabs from the saved workspaces page - unless that saved workspace was locked).. that would be great.
note: I'm not asking about bookmarks, managing bookmarks is more involved.. one tab is just a scrollable list of groups of tabs. So I'm asking for a scrollable list of groups of saved workspaces.
ah and when you save the workspace, it should remove the workspace - so maybe a better term than "save" is needed". Like "keep workspace"
Pesala Ambassador
@dalinar I am having a hard time working out how this is different to Save Open Tabs as Session.
@Pesala completely different, before I started to use One Tab.. I used a session manager extension, so I could save tabs as a session. One Tab changes your workflow.. it makes it easy to save tabs in groups.. no typing names, no checking boxes, just click a button.. and bam the tabs are banished all to the same page as all previous banished tabs were banished.
but yes unless you have used such extensions it is hard to understand the difference. It's the ease of use. one click to save and close the tabs. two clicks to get them back, etc. once they become so easy to save it's almost like second nature to save them to the one tab page. then sometimes later you realized you don't need those tabs at all anymore and it is just one click on that page to delete the entire group
Saving as a session is actually much more similar to saving a bunch of tabs as bookmarks i'd say.
i mean sure there is no point addding this as a feature i guess if there is sessions , i forgot about those.. as it would be confusing.
i hope someday there will be vivaldi workspace aware extensions