I don't know how possible this is, but one feature I thought of that I do think would be helpful for me workflow is if you can only a tiny window that's temporary. like, if I just wanted to have a peak at a site to read it real quick, instead of opening a whole new tab for it, it just opens a little pop up window over the current window, and exiting as easily as clicking on the current windows layer that is underneath.

Where this would be very helpful is for quick searches, if I could open a quick temporary window that I'll need for seconds, get my answer, and go right back.

Again, idk how feasible this is with chromium based browsers, but I do think it would be nice if possible.