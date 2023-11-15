Tiny temporary pop-up windows
I don't know how possible this is, but one feature I thought of that I do think would be helpful for me workflow is if you can only a tiny window that's temporary. like, if I just wanted to have a peak at a site to read it real quick, instead of opening a whole new tab for it, it just opens a little pop up window over the current window, and exiting as easily as clicking on the current windows layer that is underneath.
Where this would be very helpful is for quick searches, if I could open a quick temporary window that I'll need for seconds, get my answer, and go right back.
Again, idk how feasible this is with chromium based browsers, but I do think it would be nice if possible.
mib3berlin
@srly9
Hi, a user create a modification, maybe interesting for you, a few hours ago.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92501/open-in-dialog-mod
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
oh wow, what are the chances?
mib3berlin
@srly9
About your request to implement this nativ in Vivaldi? No idea.
I vote only for requests I really need, the developer have a kilometer long todo list already.
You can use the mod but as it is a java script it is a bit more complicated than pure CSS code.
Check how to do here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
Pesala Ambassador
@srly9 What about Settings, Tabs, Show Popup Thumbnails?
@Pesala that wasn't really what I'm looking for, what @mib3berlin linked to is pretty much exactly what I was thinking of