How I change the default workspace's name? If possible. And if not, exclude it.
I tried, but if possible I cant find how.
Can't change "Discagem Rápida" nor delete it.
mib3berlin
@Panino
Hi, you cant do this.
There are some feature requests about naming and/or deleting but they doesn't have many user votes:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=workspace &minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
You can up vote with the like button.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@Panino The name of the default window is just the name of the active tab in that window.
I keep mine as London - BBC Weather and switch to it when I want to check today’s weather.