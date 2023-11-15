Vivaldi is the main browser which I use regularly without experiencing any significant issues. I did not use feeds.

Yesterday, I added my first feed by subscribe in the URL https://ibecbarcelona.eu/feed/. Since then, Vivaldi desktop become very resource-intensive, as I could check looking at CPU% consumtion through htop.

PS: I tried filling a bug in https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/, but I always get, even with all the fields filled:

It looks like some information is missing. Please make sure all required fields are filled in.