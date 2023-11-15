Feeds is very CPU-intensive
Vivaldi is the main browser which I use regularly without experiencing any significant issues. I did not use feeds.
Yesterday, I added my first feed by subscribe in the URL https://ibecbarcelona.eu/feed/. Since then, Vivaldi desktop become very resource-intensive, as I could check looking at CPU% consumtion through htop.
PS: I tried filling a bug in https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/, but I always get, even with all the fields filled:
It looks like some information is missing. Please make sure all required fields are filled in.
I can confirm this behaviour.
I suddenly had a high CPU load. Vivaldi Task Manager reported constantly ~95% for "Browser"
Thankfully I found this posting and remembered that I also just added my first RSS-Feed yesterday. Up to that point I had not activated Mail, Calendar, Feed. Activation was by clicking on the feed-symbol in the address field.
On another installation (also lastest Snapshot) where Feed and Mail were already activated everything works as always.
Sorry, I'm not sure if I have time to fill an elaborate bugreport.....
By the way, the issue happens to me in Debian 12 (Linux x86_64) with latest Vivaldi (Vivaldi 6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)). In Windows I have added various feeds since quite time ago and I did not detected the issue.
I have the same problem! Using Windows 10.
Filled a bug report: VB-101751