Mouse click inside address bar -> dropdown menu
ThirdGenerationAI
Vivaldi is the only one of the major browsers that does not have a drop-down menu when clicking the mouse in the address bar. This feature makes mouse navigation more fluid.
Opera has an enhanced address bar, in my opinion, the best ever. Yandex, Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Brave all have a drop-down menu.
Note: I know that there is a button in the Vivaldi address bar that activates the drop-down menu, but the navigation was not the same way.