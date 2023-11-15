Sending emails stopped working
After last update sending emails stopped working. They are moved to Outbox and stay there forever.
Opening log doesn't work, no signs of errors at all.
Fetching and deleting works, as well as sending emails with webclient, so it's not email service problem.
Pesala Ambassador
@MisterL There is a drop-down on the Send button for drafts. Have you inadvertently changed that to Queue?
No
yojimbo274064400
Have you enabled Turn on SMTP Logs in Console to troubleshoot the issue?