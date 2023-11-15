YouTube suddenly stopped working. It's impossible to watch anything. I receive a message that "Adblockers violate YouTubes Terms of Service". Next, it is suggested to "Allow Ads" or "Try YouTube Premium". There is not a single adblocker extension installed in Vivaldi.

Other installed browsers (Chrome, Edge, Firefox), despite the installed blocking, work perfectly.

Has anyone had the same problem? How did you solve it?

Thank you very much.