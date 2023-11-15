YouTube suddenly stopped working.
-
YouTube suddenly stopped working. It's impossible to watch anything. I receive a message that "Adblockers violate YouTubes Terms of Service". Next, it is suggested to "Allow Ads" or "Try YouTube Premium". There is not a single adblocker extension installed in Vivaldi.
Other installed browsers (Chrome, Edge, Firefox), despite the installed blocking, work perfectly.
Has anyone had the same problem? How did you solve it?
Thank you very much.
-
@KDBKDB, there are several threads in the Forum because the YT nagging and also several countermeasures
eg https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90194/youtube-blocking-video-for-browser-with-ad-blocker/16?_=1700057476080
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@KDBKDB said in YouTube suddenly stopped working.:
How did you solve it
Using uBlockOrigin or disabling Vivaldi Tracker.
-
Can you tell me how disabling Vivaldi Tracker?
Thanks
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@KDBKDB Sorry, i was in a haste.
To disable the Vivaldi Tracker Blocker for a site ⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-privacy/android-tracker-and-ad-blocker/#Blocking_per_site
-
@KDBKDB
Thanks a lot!!!
Guys, you always help me out.
-
@KDBKDB , in Windows only click on the shield in the adressbar and diseable the adblocker, the trackerblocker can stay active.
-
@Catweazle Thanks a lot!!!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Catweazle As i do not suffer from the YT block i was not able to tell to @KDBKDB .
-
@DoctorG Nevertheless thank you
-
@DoctorG, me neither, after the first YT nag regarding the adblocker I have already taken the aforementioned measures. Apart from posting on Lemmy, YT has always been frowned upon, a bot appears putting an alternative link to the video on Piped.
I'm too old and already pay enough for an internet connection to get involved in this kind of nonsense from the US
-
Here is a detailed description of how uBlock Origin can be updated specifically because of YT so that uBO works again.
I had to do it 3 times since I read the article, because YT updated their code rather often to get its policy to us "customers".
-
@Dancer18, as said, install the iFrame script and forget the rest, with this is irrelevant if you use the Vivaldi adblocker or uBO, with this script YT don't see that you are using an adblocker or even that you are watching it's videos.
-
@Catweazle Thank you. However, it didn't work here. Maybe I didn't install it correctly.
I copied the .js and added it to my custom.js.
That should do the job I thought, but it didn't.
Any idea?
-
barbudo2005
This a user.js so you have to install it as a extension.
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91036/youtube-trialling-new-ad-blocking/124
-
@barbudo2005 Oh I see. Thank you. That was easy installing then.
Is it OK to have uBO active for YT at the same time?
-
barbudo2005
Yes, it is.
-
@Dancer18 said in YouTube suddenly stopped working.:
Is it OK to have uBO active for YT at the same time?
It's reccomended and you shouldn't even use anything else.
-
It seems that YT, at least in the EU, in light of the complaint filed, has given up on this aggressive anti-adblock nonsense. I have disabled this script and only use the Vivaldi adblocker. I have not seen any ads or any other popups or blocking threats.