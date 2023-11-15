Sync privacy incident affecting our Snapshot test users
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi Sync is a free service from Vivaldi that keeps your bookmarks, passwords, browsing history, notes, and other data in sync between your devices. Your data is kept secure and private using end-to-end-encryption (E2EE); meaning that Vivaldi’s servers cannot see into your history. Only you have the keys to and can access your data. Unfortunately, […]
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ruarí Thanks for transparency about the incident.
No worries, not the end of the world. Thanks for the transparency
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Christoph142
Thanks for disclosing this oversight and being upfront about it. It's very reassuring that everyone is doing their utmost to keep our data safe and it's nice that we were able to contribute to stable users not getting affected in the first place.
Christoph142
This is more proof why everything that stores private data remotely should be E2E encrypted by default. Good that you caught it in the snapshot first though. Thank you for the incident report.
stardepp Translator
@Ruarí The Vivaldi team did the right thing. This incident has not dampened my confidence in the Vivaldi Browser and Vivaldi Technologies.
RiveDroite Ambassador
At least it was discovered with the Snapshot version and not Stable, but the transparency is appreciated!
Aaron Translator
Thanks for transparency about the incident.
If it's just browsing history, then luckily I have disabled the synchronization of browsing history from a very early stage......
Also, a good recommendation is to use a separate profile for testing builds (of any software/browser).
ThirdGenerationAI
Is it possible to add sync workspaces?
DoctorG Ambassador
ThirdGenerationAI
Thanks guys. You're doing the right thing and it is appreciated. Blessings.
Edit: I think it said another update was issued? I don't see it in the MX Linux (Debian) channel.
This transparency is reliable proof of the ethics and seriousness with which Vivaldi takes privacy. Failures and errors can always happen.
I would like to point out that a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack would have allowed unencrypted access to network traffic, including the unencrypted browser history being synced.
christiehmalry
no worries im sure itll be ok, thanks for the heads up