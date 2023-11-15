Happy birthday Vivaldi Social!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi Social, our Mastodon instance, turns one today. And we can’t be happier to share this milestone and continue to give you a better social media platform.
DoctorG Ambassador
@jane-n Well, then i send a loud and long TRÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖÖT into Community.
Let's party!
stardepp Translator
All the best Vivaldi Social.
That's a good reason to celebrate.
It's good to know that Vivaldi Social takes privacy very seriously. So it's a very good alternative to Facebook and the like.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
…Ruari, our QA specialist and the in-house Mastodon expert, to walk you through it in this tutorial video.…
That is a stretch, particularly now when all all the sysadmins know waaaaay more than me. But umm… ok!
@jane-n, Happy Birthday and congrats to the Vivaldi team for Vivaldi Social
Happy Birthday, Vivaldi Social!
RiveDroite Ambassador
Happy birthday Vivaldi Social!
scottytrees
I really hope to see Mastodon grow and become more popular, but it'll be hard to tell until like 2-4 years have passed to truly analyze the raw numbers. Hoping it gets bigger and bigger each year!
Vivali Technology does stellar and meaningful work. I've referred several people here because of it. However, with Vivaldi Social, many of them have stopped using it because the logo was changed on the instance page during the month of June, which did not fit with the usual Brand of Vivaldi. So, short of the long, my peeps are waiting to see if you're going to do it again, and cause division instead of simply being Vivaldi and serving the customer .... just letting you know. Personally I can't find another browser / platform that makes my online workflow so pleasurable .. so thank you agian for your hard work!
I am proudly on Vivaldi Social from day one, and I'm incredibly happy to be here.
Thanks for having put on this reliable service: even besides the numbers of people in it (which will keep growing as sure) it's a clear indication of the priority and of the business model of Vivaldi Team. Which I like very much, in passing.
@fjc1029 said in Happy birthday Vivaldi Social!:
However, with Vivaldi Social, many of them have stopped using it because the logo was changed on the instance page during the month of June, which did not fit with the usual Brand of Vivaldi.
I completely do not understand this. A logo was changed (which, incidentally, I have not noticed) and so people quit using a service. What?