(BUG) Why vivaldi browser bookmark popup shows scroller when the default size (zoom) is 100?

This causes issues,

when one has to instantly or quickly bookmark a link to a certain folder not default and that previous folder isnt showing up only default one.

The tree and sub-folders are hidden during bookmarking so unhelpful and time-consuming as compared to chrome or edge.

And most importantly, the ribbon icon for bookmarking takes almost a min to showup in case of bookmarking or or re-open or re-edit a previously bookmarked link (and needs speeding as compared to chrome or edge or floorp browser even brave)

The scroller shouldn't be there until the size is increased of the default browser from 100 to like 120.

Also, the nickname and description is kinda unnecessary for basic bookmarkers who use title of the url to find bookmarks and not nicknames or descriptions and should show up when one wants to edit further to specialize those bookmarks.

In android, bookmarking a tab or link is a complex work. Same goes for adding a link directly and straightforwardly to reading list.

Same goes for adding any bookmark to the own folder rather than default pre-set folders like in case of mobile, mobile bookmarks and so on (plus this also causes duplication which it doesn't read)

In short, I have a hard-time in bookmarking or search bookmarks in vivaldi browser due to its complex nature that is un-customizable.