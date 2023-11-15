(BUG) Why vivaldi browser bookmark popup shows scroller when the default size (zoom) is 100?
-
(BUG) Why vivaldi browser bookmark popup shows scroller when the default size (zoom) is 100?
This causes issues,
-
when one has to instantly or quickly bookmark a link to a certain folder not default and that previous folder isnt showing up only default one.
-
The tree and sub-folders are hidden during bookmarking so unhelpful and time-consuming as compared to chrome or edge.
And most importantly, the ribbon icon for bookmarking takes almost a min to showup in case of bookmarking or or re-open or re-edit a previously bookmarked link (and needs speeding as compared to chrome or edge or floorp browser even brave)
The scroller shouldn't be there until the size is increased of the default browser from 100 to like 120.
Also, the nickname and description is kinda unnecessary for basic bookmarkers who use title of the url to find bookmarks and not nicknames or descriptions and should show up when one wants to edit further to specialize those bookmarks.
In android, bookmarking a tab or link is a complex work. Same goes for adding a link directly and straightforwardly to reading list.
Same goes for adding any bookmark to the own folder rather than default pre-set folders like in case of mobile, mobile bookmarks and so on (plus this also causes duplication which it doesn't read)
In short, I have a hard-time in bookmarking or search bookmarks in vivaldi browser due to its complex nature that is un-customizable.
-
-
@LoneRanger12 Never saw such doubled scrollbar.
Do you use in Vivaldi UI zoom or in Windows different DPI setting and/or text size?
-
@DoctorG Screenshots are here, let me via those.
-
@LoneRanger12 Now i tested on my Vivaldi.
I get such scrollbar if i change in Settings → Appearance → UI Zoom greater 100%.
Let me check for a existing bug report.
VB-98517 "Bookmark dialog overflows" - Confirmed.
-
@DoctorG ?
-
@LoneRanger12 Your issue is known and confirmed in internal bug tracker; no developer assigned, a fix is not ready.
-
@LoneRanger12 Hmm, a fix could be to use Modifications (are officially not supported and may break UI in future) with a user-defined stylesheet for the Userinterface.
- Open your profile folder
C:\USers\....\Appdata\Local\Vivaldi\
- Create folder
UserCSS
- Create in this folder a file with text editor Notepad with name
custom.css
- Copy This code:
/* Stable 6.4.3160.42: Fix double scrollbar of Bookmark popup with UI zoom greater 100% */ .BookmarkPopup { overflow: unset !important; }
- Paste into file custom.css
- Save file
- In Vivaldi open
vivaldi://experiments
- Enable "Allow CSS Modifications"
- Close Experiments tab
- Open Settings → Appearance
- Go to section "Custom UI Modifications"
- Select folder
C:\Users\....\Appdata\Local\Vivaldi\UserCSS
- Close settings
*a Vivaldi restart is needed after changes in custom.css
I hope that will help you.
//EDIT: i have made some tests with 6.4 Stable and 6.5 Snapshot.
- Open your profile folder
-
@DoctorG I will wait for update (but not years, only months) rather than messing things up.