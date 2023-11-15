Workspaces don't get synchronized
Hi together,
I am using V over several plattforms, Windows, Linux, Android.
Regarding Desktop (Windows/Linux) I am also now using workspaces, what I have learned to love in the last weeks.
As I am switching a lot between Win$ and Linux, I am now wondering, why the workspaces do not get synchronized?
Is there anything, I can do, or is it a bug?
BR/QD
DoctorG Ambassador
@qd75 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador
@qd75 Sync of Workspaces is not implemented yet.
Oh, ok, not so good.
Hmmm..... Is there a way to link a workspace to a folder in the bookmarks?
Because then, I could link the workspaces to the related subfolders.
Hmmm... maybe not a good idea, as changes to the workspace will not bereflected in the bookmark subfolde,r or is there a way to do so?