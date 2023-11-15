if I change the content size in one tab, the size of the content simultaneously changes in all other tabs.
holyandrony
Why, when using multiple tabs, if I change the content size in one tab, the size of the content simultaneously changes in all other tabs where a page from the same domain is loaded? For example, there are three tabs with links:
"www.domen1.com/test"
"www.domen1.com/test-2"
"www.domen2.com/test"
If I change the scale in tab #1, it also affects tab #2. Tab #3 remains unchanged.
How can I make tabs completely independent?
DoctorG Ambassador
@holyandrony That is a known issue, a fix is in progress.
DoctorG Ambassador
