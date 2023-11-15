I restarted Vivaldi to apply the latest update and clicked on the "Get Help" button by accident for a third party app and it opened a page, which usually opens a new window, and I noticed that all of my workspaces have 0 tabs.

I checked the Session Buddy chrome extension, but it didn't have anything as of 3 months ago.

I'm on version 6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) (arm64)

Is there any way that I can restore my previous session? I had several tabs open.