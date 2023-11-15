I lost all of my tabs after updating
ProductUser
I restarted Vivaldi to apply the latest update and clicked on the "Get Help" button by accident for a third party app and it opened a page, which usually opens a new window, and I noticed that all of my workspaces have 0 tabs.
I checked the Session Buddy chrome extension, but it didn't have anything as of 3 months ago.
I'm on version
6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Is there any way that I can restore my previous session? I had several tabs open.
@ProductUser
Hi,
Read from here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85752/lost-all-tabs-in-workspaces/62
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
ProductUser
Thank you so much for your help.
Here's the updated set of instructions for macOS users:
0. Set up and use Time Machine and remove Vivaldi's folder from your list of folders to exclude.
- From the Menu Bar, click Vivaldi > About Vivaldi
- Copy the two lines next to Profile Path.
- Open Finder, use CMD+SHIFT+G and paste in the path.
- Look for the Sessions folder within the right profile (Default or Profile 1/2/3/4 etc.)
- Copy and paste that somewhere else to back it up. Make sure to take note of any unique tabs and browse your history if you've opened anything new.
- Close Vivaldi
- Activate the browse Time Machine folder, go back to the previous time Vivaldi was working for you, then copy the contents and paste it in a separate sessions folder that's properly named.
- Rename the original Sessions folder, not the one that's backed up, although it would help to name that something useful.
- Paste in the older version of the Sessions folder. I didn't need the Session Storage folder, or at least I will find out if I do...
- Start Vivaldi. Everything from the past should be open once more.