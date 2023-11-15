Hello! First post here. Having familiarized myself with the browser, I come to the point where there's an inconvenience that hasn't been accounted for.

I would like that the email client have an option to always load external content by default. It's rather awkward to have to allow every newsletter I receive to see anything but blank text, and it hinders onboarding. While this technically has negative privacy implications, I would rather have the Gmail experience (only preventing sketchier content from loading external content) than to repetitively allow-list everything (which also bloats the contacts list with a lot of not-contacts).

Again, I appreciate the effort that goes into this remarkably feature-rich browser. But perfection is impossible, right?

(P.S. No tag for the email client?)