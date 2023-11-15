FR: Email: Allow loading external content by default.
Hello! First post here. Having familiarized myself with the browser, I come to the point where there's an inconvenience that hasn't been accounted for.
I would like that the email client have an option to always load external content by default. It's rather awkward to have to allow every newsletter I receive to see anything but blank text, and it hinders onboarding. While this technically has negative privacy implications, I would rather have the Gmail experience (only preventing sketchier content from loading external content) than to repetitively allow-list everything (which also bloats the contacts list with a lot of not-contacts).
Again, I appreciate the effort that goes into this remarkably feature-rich browser. But perfection is impossible, right?
(P.S. No tag for the email client?)
@Tyroid Welcome to Vivaldi.
@Tyroid Welcome to Vivaldi.
There are valid reasons for not enabling external content by default and you stated one above: negative privacy implications.
Images can and do have unique identifiers that will identify the e-mail address that received the images when loaded/displayed and regarding spam, it also tells the spammers that the e-mail address is valid.
The Vivaldi Mail client has an option to always load external content from individual senders, if the user so chooses.
Privacy by design. I do not see Vivaldi offering such an option.
Since I have GMail, I'm not worried about clicking on spam. I know I trust what I get, and the exceptions I don't have to click.
My problem is exactly the "load external content from individual senders" matter.
- You have to do it for every single sender.
- It will bloat your contacts list. (I'm not using it... but are 100 noreplys really deserving of contacts list entries?)
I'm not saying loading external content is a good default.
Privacy in Vivaldi is an option - and convenience is a valid choice. I'm not worried if a substack email knows who I am.