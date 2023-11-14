I recently updated Vivaldi after several months of not updating. Ever since, the browser's performance has been almost unusable, but only after a while of using it. Upon restarting the browser, the performance is fine, but it degrades over the course of hours to a day or two.

The usual recommendation is probably to test it in guest mode or a fresh new profile. The problem is that I need my custom settings and extensions in my workflow. I have stuff to do. I can't effectively use the browser without everything the way I'm used to.

And since the performance problem doesn't appear immediately, I would have to be using a naked new profile for a long time to see if the performance issue emerges.

But even if I used a new profile and endured not having my custom settings and extensions, what happens next? Let's say the performance is fine after a day of using it in the new profile. How does that help me diagnose the problem? What, am I going to enable all of my dozens of custom settings and extensions one-by-one, waiting a day each time to see if that one setting was the culprit?

How on earth does anyone figure this stuff out?