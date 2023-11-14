Advice for troubleshooting slowly-emerging performance problems
I recently updated Vivaldi after several months of not updating. Ever since, the browser's performance has been almost unusable, but only after a while of using it. Upon restarting the browser, the performance is fine, but it degrades over the course of hours to a day or two.
The usual recommendation is probably to test it in guest mode or a fresh new profile. The problem is that I need my custom settings and extensions in my workflow. I have stuff to do. I can't effectively use the browser without everything the way I'm used to.
And since the performance problem doesn't appear immediately, I would have to be using a naked new profile for a long time to see if the performance issue emerges.
But even if I used a new profile and endured not having my custom settings and extensions, what happens next? Let's say the performance is fine after a day of using it in the new profile. How does that help me diagnose the problem? What, am I going to enable all of my dozens of custom settings and extensions one-by-one, waiting a day each time to see if that one setting was the culprit?
How on earth does anyone figure this stuff out?
Pesala Ambassador
@Aelius Restart your browser at least once a day, making sure that Startup with Last Session is enabled.
Even if you open hundreds of tabs and windows, restarting does not take long. Just do it when you go to make some tea or use the bathroom.
Make a bookmark to
vivaldi://restartto make it easier.
@Aelius
Hi, as Chrome extensions cause the most issues in Vivaldi I would disable all, restart Vivaldi and test.
If you have many disable 50% of it, check slowdown, it is still there disable the other 50%.
I use Vivaldi at least 12-14 hours a day, set my laptop to sleep and work further for the next days, no slowdown.
Chrome extensions are developed for Chrome and can work in Vivaldi but they cause 80% of all issues in Vivaldi in my experience in the forum since Vivaldi 1.0.
@Pesala said in Advice for troubleshooting slowly-emerging performance problems:
Make a bookmark to vivaldi://restart to make it easier.
I heave a Speed Dial for this even I don't use it often.
Unacceptable. For multiple reasons.
Vivaldi's history doesn't load upon restart and has to be opened each time, taking several minutes to populate.
I usually have tabs where data would have to be re-entered or work otherwise performed to get it to the same state. For example, podcasts paused partway through, stuff requiring logging back in, form entries, half-written forum posts, interactive tools, etc.
I have custom command line flags set on the Vivaldi shortcut, and I'm pretty sure those don't execute if Vivaldi is restarted from within - it requires starting it from that shortcut.
Besides, "deal with it" is not a helpful response to a request for troubleshooting. Believe me, I wish I could deal with it.
@mib3berlin said in Advice for troubleshooting slowly-emerging performance problems:
@Aelius
Hi, as Chrome extensions cause the most issues in Vivaldi I would disable all, restart Vivaldi and test.
If you have many disable 50% of it, check slowdown, it is still there disable the other 50%.
I use Vivaldi at least 12-14 hours a day, set my laptop to sleep and work further for the next days, no slowdown.
Chrome extensions are developed for Chrome and can work in Vivaldi but they cause 80% of all issues in Vivaldi in my experience in the forum since Vivaldi 1.0.
Are you sure merely disabling the extensions is enough to troubleshoot something like this? I seem to recall reading that disabling extensions is sometimes not enough to resolve issues with extensions, and that they would need to be fully removed. But I could be mistaken.
@Aelius
No, you are correct, disable is sometimes not enough.
Some extensions even run in background if it enabled in chrome://settings/system
But as it work after a restart it seems not the problem on your system.
Extensions are synced, if I want to test something I disable sync of extensions, remove them and test.
After the test I enable sync for extensions and get all back in a minute.
To be honest, I use only 3 extensions so I can add them manually very quick too.
@Aelius said in Advice for troubleshooting slowly-emerging performance problems:
the performance ... degrades over the course of hours to a day or two.
Not sure exactly what you mean, but maybe have a look at
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91209/pressing-enter-in-address-bar-delays