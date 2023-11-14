H5P Wordpress plugin
I think it would be nice, to have H5P as an addon. Are there any plans about adding this extension?
Vivaldi doesn't add or endorse officially any extension.
But there are already some extensions: Antispam, ActivityPub, ... - so it might be possible to add another one.
DoctorG Ambassador
@digitales Please stop posting duplicates. That will not increase a chance to get it into your Vivaldi Blog. But looking more like spam link for a special commercial product.
DoctorG Ambassador
@digitales Why such plugin? If users need a Wordpress blog wuth manmy plugins they can host at Wordpress.com or on own server. Why here at Vivaldi,net?
@DoctorG
Sorry, forgot to delete the old post - it was in the wrong category, because am new here.
DoctorG Ambassador
@digitales Thanks, that you removed your duplicated post.
@DoctorG
I am interested in the plugin for vivaldi.net, because then it would be possible to add some interactive exercises, pictures or similar. This is a useful option for teaching and explaining instead of writing.
Aaron Translator
