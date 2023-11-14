Can bookmark nicknames be duplicated
Hi,
Can the same bookmark nickname be used on multiple bookmarks? I have a few bookmarks similar pages and I want to use the same nickname on all of them. Id' choose the correct one in the address bar drop down menu.
DoctorG Ambassador
@mvidal Yes, dupe nicks can be made, but you should know then all bookmarks with same nick will open.
