I hope I don't bother anyone, this issue is bugging me for a few months now. I've got a very small desktop screen and need to get rid of the bar that shows the string "speed dial" on the screenshot. all my tabs are on the right side of the screen.
thx a lot
DoctorG Ambassador
@cestunange If you want to hide Bookmarks bar, then hit Ctrl+Shift+B.
DoctorG Ambassador
@DoctorG Hi, and thank you for your interest but I'm afraid ^B just opens a new tab with the bookmarks page.
@DoctorG I'm sorry about my previous answer. You're right, it works (was missing the <shift>).
DoctorG Ambassador
@cestunange said in top bar issue:
ou're right, it works (was missing the <shift>).
Not your fault, i posted the wrong shortcut first and edited.
And i guess your issue is solved with hiding the bookmark bar?