Vivaldi Android complete website?
stardepp Translator
Is there a possibility in Vivaldi for Android to display the website completely, i.e. with https:// ?
The complete website is already displayed when you select it:
edwardp Ambassador
If you tap the address bar, it will then display the https://.
I cannot find any option (or flag) to enable permanent display of that.