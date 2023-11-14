Four new features and 70+ bug fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3189.3
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes, full history sync support, synced tab matching in the address field, workspace rules and a new sessions panel. Plus 74 additional bug fixes!
So many squashed
Opening any address or searching from the address bar is still painfully slow (VB-101039).
stardepp Translator
@Ruarí said in Four new features and 70+ bug fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3189.3:
@Ruarí This is indeed a very big update with exciting new features that Vivaldi users will appreciate.
Once again, the Vivaldi team has done a great job.
My
Historyfile weighs 211MiB, sync can handle such a big file? Yeah I'm not going to try that
[New][Address Bar] Add synced tabs (VB-100876)
@Ruarí This is great, though I'd love to see sync tabs on quick commands as well. It seems like they're technically there, but they are combined with the browsing history category.
Aaron Translator
Thanks! Updating......oh! 6.5
@rpsgc: Yep. Very disappointed, especially after all the weeks of tolerating it.
e.g. Typed www.google.com in the address bar and pressed <enter>. Took 13 seconds to open the Google site.
I type in URLs a lot and this sucks.
Now we just need to make workspace containers so I can login to multiple Microsoft 365 and Gmail accounts without using profiles. Its been a top feature request since 2018, but no word if it will even get done. Its frustrating to see a feature request page that gets ignored https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25289/multi-account-containers
Still no fix for Linux speed dial?
DoctorG Ambassador
@saudiqbal No, no fix yet.
One day I hope I will find a full live sync of tabs in the changelog. Like I open some stuff on computer, I shut it down and I go to the train station. On train I have all my tabs back as my current session, without having to load anything. I can read 4 tabs, close them, and back home I will start my laptop and the 4 tabs I closed will be already gone. No need to manual labor to keep everything in sync.
That's the dream.
Please make it come true.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@saudiqbal: Not so much about the speed dial or Linux. This is just how you see the bug. It is a bug in Chromium and can display elsewhere as different issues in Vivaldi or other Chromium based browsers and is hardward/software dependant.
But yes we are looking at a workaround for now, for the speed dial since a small number of you see it there frequently.
Are you referring to blank speed dials? That happens to me in Windows 10 as well
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ruarí said in Four new features and 70+ bug fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3189.3:
and is hardward/software dependant
Yes, that were always my thoughts, as i never got hit by the issue on Linux or Windows or Android.
@Ruarí said in Four new features and 70+ bug fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3189.3:
But yes we are looking at a workaround for now, for the speed dial since a small number of you see it there frequently.
I must be particularly unlucky.
I have 5 different Linux machines and the problem is always frequent
Well, thank you for this
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/40624/stop-redirecting-chrome-urls-to-vivaldi