I occasionally receive a pop-up window as I am using Vivaldi. It says "Please wait for Vivaldi to close" with a green bar which moves from side to side.

I can move between tabs, but the only option to get rid of it is to click the button. The window disappears and nothing else changes.

What is it doing? Asking? Expecting from me?

(It actually just popped up now as I clicked to attach the image below)

6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Windows 11