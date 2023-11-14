outlook contact replacement
-
I want to replace outlook contacts with possibly vivaldi contacts. have 2000 contacts and in outlook all are on general fields, most on detail fields, and a good number on all fields plus notes attached. could the vivaldi contact handle that and how difficult would it be to make the import with all of the above info? Trying to not have to sign in to see what vivaldi contact page looks like! Thank you...b3
-
@Smeeding2535
I am asking for a copy of what the contact page would like too!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 Contacts cannot be imported from Outlook accounts at this time.
-
@DoctorG
Bummer! Best open source suggestion for an alternative?...b3
-
runbox.com is my email provider
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 Thunderbird.
-
-
Kind of requires proper Contact Management first. The most relevant feature request for this is here -> https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53314/contacts-carddav-sync
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@DoctorG said in outlook contact replacement:
@Smeeding2535 Contacts cannot be imported from Outlook accounts at this time.
@Smeeding2535 But a colleague told me Vivaldi gets contact addresses; if you create a IMAP account, contacts are scanned from existing mails and stored in Vivaldi Contacts manager.
Give it a try.