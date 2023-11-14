Edit function is often not visible (on pop-up)
RasheedHolland
I noticed that on this forum, the pop-up with the edit function is not always visible, so then I have to scroll up. Can this be fixed? Why not remove or replace the social media sharing buttons that most people won't use anyway?
RasheedHolland
Does anybody know what I mean? Perhaps I should have included a screenshot, here it is. To clarify, I never had this problem before, so something changed with this forum software.
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland Which UI or text zoom do you use?
The only issue i sometimes see that popup flips up, is cut and next time you click it flips down and is visible.
That is a bug in NodeBB forum software, we have t wait until developers of forum software fixes this.
RasheedHolland
I use 95% UI zoom and this page has 100% zoom, so nothing strange about that. It does indeed seem to be a bug in this forum software, and it doesn't always happen. But it would be easily solved by removing (or replacing) the social media buttons.
DoctorG Ambassador
Please read about Vivaldi bug tracker an report for product "vivaldi.net website & services".